Auburn predicted to go to a familiar bowl in latest bowl projections

Is it too early for bowl predictions?

Probably.

It’s still fun to think about the Auburn Tigers playing a team that they wouldn’t normally face during the holiday season.

In the latest Bowl Projections by USA TODAY, Auburn is slated to take on the Michigan State Spartans in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Auburn and Michigan State have played once ever in their history. The Tiger won that matchup 6-0 in 1939.

Auburn’s most recent appearance in the Outback Bowl came in 2020 where they lost to Minnesota 31-24.

Michigan State’s last time in the Outback Bowl was in 2012 where they beat Georgia 33-30 in triple overtime.

