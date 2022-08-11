Is Auburn poised to wreak havoc on college football playoff teams?

When it comes to the Auburn Tigers football program in 2022, it seems there are more questions than answers. One thing that is for sure, they will get tested early and often with one of the toughest schedules in college football.

The jury is still out on just how good Auburn could be in year two under Bryan Harsin, but they do have quite the opportunity before them. If you can’t compete for conference and national championships, why not ruin someone else’s opportunities?

According to CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli, the Tigers are among the five teams that are poised for chaos in 2022.

What CBS Sports Says…

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

How could one write about chaos in college football and not mention Auburn at some point? Chaos is the only non-chaotic thing about the program, and 2022 will give Auburn a few chances to ruin things for a couple of different contenders. Nobody is quite sure what to make of the Tigers entering 2022. Bryan Harsin was forced to navigate some choppy seas during his first season on The Plains, which has led to lowered expectations in 2022. Auburn is never more dangerous than when you expect nothing of it, so be wary, playoff contenders within the SEC. Auburn gets a home game against Penn State in the nonconference, but while the Nittany Lions want to compete for playoff berths, I don’t see them being a serious contender in 2022. Though, I suppose Auburn could put an early end to those dreams. Still, the games I’m looking at are at Georgia on Oct. 8, home against Texas A&M on Nov. 12 and the Iron Bowl at Alabama on Nov. 26. Auburn isn’t talented enough to compete for an SEC title in 2022. Still, it’s strong enough on the defensive side of the ball that it will be hard for either of those teams to blow out. Should the Tigers pair that defense with a good day on offense in those games, they could destroy somebody’s season.

List

2022 Auburn football preview: Defensive Line

List

Auburn Football's top 10 most played opponents

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire