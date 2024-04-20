Auburn point guard Aden Holloway transferring to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Auburn point guard Aden Holloway is switching sides in the Iron Bowl rivalry.

Holloway will transfer to the University of Alabama and join Nate Oats’ program, according to On3 Sports.

Holloway’s decision is a rare instance of a player transferring within the Iron Bowl rivalry.

The former 5-star recruit averaged 7.3 points per game and shot 31% from the floor. Holloway helped Auburn win the 2024 SEC Tournament. He will look to improve on those numbers in an offense that has developed several great shooters since Oats took over.

His announcement comes in the same week All-American point guard Mark Sears announced he would declare for the upcoming NBA Draft while retaining his eligibility.

A 6-1 guard from Charlotte, NC, Holloway will have four years of eligibility remaining.

