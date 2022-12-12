Auburn plummets 8 spots in latest AP Poll

Breaking News:

Auburn took quite a dip in the latest AP Poll after suffering their first loss of the season against Memphis on Saturday. The Tigers plummetted from No. 11 to No. 19, the biggest drop of anyone in the poll.

The Tigers did not take as big of a drop in the USA Today Coaches Poll, falling four spots to No. 18.

They are one of six SEC teams ranked in the poll, trailing No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 13 Kentucky, and No. 17 Mississippi State.

Auburn will look to get back to winning Wednesday when they face the Georgia State Panthers in Atlanta as the final game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

Here is a look at the full poll:

Rank

Team

Change

Points

1

Purdue (10-0)

+3

1,508

2

Virginia (8-0)

+1

1,476

3

Uconn (11-0)

+2

1,466

4

Alabama (8-1)

+4

1,326

5

Houston (9-1)

-4

1,224

6

Tennessee (9-1)

+1

1,189

7

Texas (7-1)

-5

1,173

8

Kansas (9-1)

-2

1,165

9

Arizona (8-1)

+1

1,096

10

Arkansas (9-1)

-1

1,029

11

Baylor (7-2)

+1

881

12

Duke (10-2)

+3

840

13

Kentucky (7-2)

+3

688

14

Indiana (8-2)

622

15

Gonzaga (7-3)

+3

621

16

UCLA (8-2)

+3

606

17

Mississippi State (9-0)

+6

501

18

Illinois (7-3)

-1

487

19

Auburn (8-1)

-8

453

20

Maryland (8-2)

-7

414

21

TCU (8-1)

+3

270

22

Wisconsin (8-2)

255

23

Ohio State (7-2)

+2

209

24

Virginia Tech (10-1)

109

25

Miami (10-1)

100

Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Arizona State 39, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

