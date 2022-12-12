Auburn plummets 8 spots in latest AP Poll
Auburn took quite a dip in the latest AP Poll after suffering their first loss of the season against Memphis on Saturday. The Tigers plummetted from No. 11 to No. 19, the biggest drop of anyone in the poll.
The Tigers did not take as big of a drop in the USA Today Coaches Poll, falling four spots to No. 18.
They are one of six SEC teams ranked in the poll, trailing No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 13 Kentucky, and No. 17 Mississippi State.
Auburn will look to get back to winning Wednesday when they face the Georgia State Panthers in Atlanta as the final game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.
Here is a look at the full poll:
Rank
Team
Change
Points
1
Purdue (10-0)
+3
1,508
2
Virginia (8-0)
+1
1,476
3
Uconn (11-0)
+2
1,466
4
Alabama (8-1)
+4
1,326
5
Houston (9-1)
-4
1,224
6
Tennessee (9-1)
+1
1,189
7
Texas (7-1)
-5
1,173
8
Kansas (9-1)
-2
1,165
9
Arizona (8-1)
+1
1,096
10
Arkansas (9-1)
-1
1,029
11
Baylor (7-2)
+1
881
12
Duke (10-2)
+3
840
13
Kentucky (7-2)
+3
688
14
Indiana (8-2)
–
622
15
Gonzaga (7-3)
+3
621
16
UCLA (8-2)
+3
606
17
Mississippi State (9-0)
+6
501
18
Illinois (7-3)
-1
487
19
Auburn (8-1)
-8
453
20
Maryland (8-2)
-7
414
21
TCU (8-1)
+3
270
22
Wisconsin (8-2)
–
255
23
Ohio State (7-2)
+2
209
24
Virginia Tech (10-1)
–
109
25
Miami (10-1)
–
100
Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Arizona State 39, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2
List
Auburn Basketball drops slightly in latest KenPom rankings