Some Auburn players that benefit from Mike Bobo leaving

The news broke Monday evening that the Auburn football program is moving on from Mike Bobo.

Conversations instantly went to who could be the next offensive coordinator for the Auburn Tigers. There are plenty of good options. But this is a move that will impact the Tigers on the field.

From a scheme standpoint, there are members of this football team that could benefit from Bobo being out as Auburn’s play-caller. Bobo loved to throw the ball and while his scheme may have been good enough to get guys open, Auburn’s roster didn’t match what he was trying to do.

Here are some guys that could benefit from Auburn moving on from Bobo.

Tank Bigsby

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tank Bigsby needed more touches in several games last year. In crunch time, you saw Bobo go away from Bigsby and the running game altogether.

Perhaps a new offensive coordinator will have a different approach in using the best player on Auburn’s roster in 2022.

Jarquez Hunter

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Same reasons as Bigsby. Hunter needed a bigger role in this offense down the stretch. Even if you want to get him involved in the passing game, there were plenty of targets that could have gone his way. Perhaps a new play-caller will use Hunter differently in 2022.

Kobe Hudson

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kobe Hudson is dangerous with the ball in his hands. Now, he isn’t a sure-fire guarantee that he will bring in the ball consistently but he improved a ton over the season. Regardless, Hudson needs the ball in his hands more, and it could come in different ways – sweeps, screens, or off of an RPO read.

Hudson will be a great asset for whoever takes over the offense in 2022.

The offensive line

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

There’s speculation that Auburn may change things up at other coaching positions as well. Offensive line coach Will Friend was a Bobo addition after Bryan Harsin made the decision with his offensive coordinator. If there are changes in regards to the offensive line, maybe there can be some improvement there.

Story continues

Holden Geriner

Benedictine quarterback Holden Geriner looks to pass the ball during Friday night’s game against Christopher Columbus.

Geriner may be the quarterback of the future for the Auburn Tigers. He said that Auburn’s decision to let Bobo go would not impact his decision to come to The Plains. He will get a fresh start under a new offensive coordinator to start his Auburn career and be on an even playing field in the quarterback room.

Elijah Canion

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Canion got lost in the mix this past season on The Plains. Perhaps a new offensive coach will give him an opportunity to climb the depth chart.

1

1