Auburn player pushed into Mississippi State bulldog mascot Bully on TD run

Bully XXI (Jak), the Mississippi State mascot, had a collision with an Auburn player in the first quarter. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Mississippi State got off to a rough start on the road against Auburn on Saturday night, and it involved more than just the play on the field.

Auburn scored on its first drive via a 30-yard touchdown run by JaTarvious Whitlow. Whitlow was bumped by a Mississippi State defender as he neared the pylon and careened to the turf, colliding with Bully, MSU’s live bulldog mascot.

(via ESPN)

Here’s a closer angle of the collision. Bully was ready to scrap!

Whitlow’s touchdown came only two minutes into the game, but that was more than enough for Bully. After getting hit by Whitlow, ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported that Bully was removed from the field by his handlers.

But Bully’s time off the field wouldn’t last long. He was taken off the field for precautionary reasons and returned to the sideline late in the first quarter. By that time, Auburn had extended its lead to 21-0.

Hey Bulldog Nation. Just want everyone to know I am fine!! I’m headed back out on the field now. Thanks for all the tweets and concerns. We love our fans!!! @SECNetwork @espn — MSU Bully Mom (@BullyXXI) September 28, 2019

