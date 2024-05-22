Auburn Player Brian Battie 'Still on a Ventilator' Following Deadly Florida Shooting, Coach Says

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze posted an update about Brian Battie while asking for prayers

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports Brian Battie

Following a fatal shooting over the weekend that landed Auburn University running back Brian Battie in the hospital, where he was reported to be "in critical condition," his football coach provided an update on his health.

In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter), Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze wrote, “Auburn family. Please continue to pray for Brian Battie.” He added, “There was a setback last night and he’s still on a ventilator.”

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Brian, 22, and his brother, Tommie Battie IV, 24, were identified as two of the victims in the shooting that took place in Sarasota, Fla., on Saturday, May 18. While Brian was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Tommie with pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update from the Herald-Tribune on Tuesday, May 21, Sarasota County Commissioner Kyle Battie confirmed that Brian and Tommie were his younger cousins. “Hearing the news of this senseless act of gun violence over the weekend has left our family in shock,” he told the outlet.



“My prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones, including my cousins who lost their son Tommie and for my cousin Brian and his friend who are both fighting for their lives. We must come together to do more to save our youth from these tragic ends,” he added.

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports Brian Battie

Per the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, which said in a release on Facebook that they were "currently investigating" the incident, "other victims [were] being treated at local hospitals."



According to the Herald-Tribune, authorities who initially responded to the scene at the 3400 block of 17th Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. "witnessed a large crowd with multiple shooting victims in the parking lot."

The other victims have not been identified at this time.



Wesley Hitt/Getty Brian Battie

Following Saturday's shooting, the Battie family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses for Tommie and Brian, respectively.

"We know he will continue to fight and overcome this, just as he has overcome so many other obstacles in his life," the organizers wrote of Brian, adding that when it comes to Tommie, "losing a child so unexpectedly is something unimaginable and something that will never be healed."

As of Wednesday, May 22, over $94,000 has been raised out of a $100,000 goal.

