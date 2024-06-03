Auburn pitcher Zach Crotchfelt enters transfer portal

Auburn LHP Zach Crotchfelt announced on social media on Saturday that he would be entering the transfer portal following his sophomore season on the Plains.

The Jackson, New Jersey native’s time as a Tiger was about as bumpy as the “El Toro” roller coaster in his hometown, as the lefty struggled mightily in both his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

After posting a below-average 5.62 earned run average in his first season, Crotchfelt scuffled again this year, pitching to an even worse 6.14 ERA in just seven appearances. The sophomore did post solid numbers against lower-end competition, however. In appearances against UAB, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, and Jacksonville State, Crotchfelt managed to pitch 4 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out six in the process. That small-yet-successful sample could have been one of the factors that led the left-hander to choose the transfer portal.

A former top-60 incoming freshman prospect, Crotchfelt’s time on the Plains will always feel like a “what could have been” story. Butch Thompson now has even more work to do towards rebuilding an Auburn team that failed to reach postseason play in 2024.

Auburn’s pitching staff finished near the bottom in several categories this season including ERA (5.94) and hits allowed (517). Thompson has addressed the issues within the staff, and will explore experienced options within the transfer portal this offseason.

I am extremely grateful for the last 2 years of my baseball career at Auburn University. However, after much consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal! I am extremely excited to explore new opportunities and very appreciative of the support from those close to me! — Zach Crotchfelt (@CrotchfeltZach) June 2, 2024

