Auburn pitcher Chase Allsup participates in MLB Draft Combine

Auburn right handed pitcher Chase Allsup took part in the MLB Draft combine this week after a shaky tertiary season on the Plains. The junior posted a career-high 5.63 earned run average over 62 1/3 innings of work in 2024, but showed a mid-90s fastball and solid enough secondary pitches to receive an invite to the Major League Combine.

While the Dothan, AL native is not ranked on MLB’s “Top 200 Draft Prospects” list, his good fastball and above-average slider could impress scouts over the next few weeks before the MLB Draft in mid-July. The 6-foot-2 pitcher is likely to be Auburn’s lone draftee this season, assuming a team takes a chance on him as a project starter or more immediate middle receiver.

A former top 150 prospect coming out of high school, Allsup showed flashes of brilliance over three seasons with Auburn. Unfortunately the right handers best statistical season with the Tigers was his first, as he posted a 3.38 ERA over 23 appearances out of the bullpen. Allsup was then moved into the rotation as a sophomore and never quite found his footing over the course of two seasons.

Still, if Allsup can limit the home run ball in the professional ranks while keeping the near 10 K/9 ratio he had throughout his Auburn career, the 21-year-old could find success in the minor and big leagues. Then again, he could always choose to return to complete his senior season as a Tiger if he were to get drafted too late or not at all.

Tiger fans can see where Allsup lands when the MLB Draft begins on July 14 from Arlington, TX. The first two rounds of the draft will take place on that Sunday, followed by rounds 3-10 on July 15, and rounds 11-20 on July 16.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire