Auburn picks up transfer commitment from Furman point guard JP Pegues

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Bruce Pearl has received his first transfer portal commitment of the offseason.

JP Pegues, a junior guard, from Furman University, told On3 Sports that he has committed to Auburn Friday morning.

Pegues averaged 18.4 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game during the 2023-2024 season. He shot 36% from beyond the arc and was a first-team all-Southern Conference selection.

Pegues is known for his game-winning three-pointer with two seconds to go in Furman’s 68-67 upset win over Virginia in the 2023 NCAA Tournament first round.

Auburn needed a point guard after Tre Donaldson and Aden Holloway entered the transfer portal in the last week.

