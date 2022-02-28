Auburn picks up one first-place vote, lands at No. 5 in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Much like the AP Poll that was released on Monday, the Auburn Tigers were ranked No. 5 after falling to the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. in the coaches poll. However, Bruce Pearl’s squad did pick up one first-place vote in the polls this week.
The biggest opposition to the Tigers’ No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament also saw movement after the Arkansas Razorbacks knocked on the Kentucky Wildcats. The Pigs moved to No. 15 this week while UK fell to No. 6. Auburn is once again the highest-ranked SEC team this week.
Tennessee jumped four spots after their win over Auburn in Knoxville. The Alabama Crimson Tide also saw some movement going up one spot to No. 24.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
771 (20)
–
2
Duke
25-4
726 (9)
+4
3
Arizona
25-3
707
-1
4
Baylor
24-5
649 (1)
+7
5
Auburn
25-4
643 (1)
-1
6
Kentucky
23-6
638 (1)
-3
7
Kansas
23-5
615
-2
8
Providence
24-3
596
+2
9
Purdue
24-5
545
-2
10
23-5
522
+2
11
Villanova
21-7
458
-3
12
Texas Tech
22-7
415
-3
13
21-7
401
+4
14
Houston
24-4
376
+1
15
23-6
356
+3
16
25-4
319
–
17
Illinois
20-8
271
-3
18
UCLA
21-6
252
-5
19
Connecticut
21-7
244
+1
20
Saint Mary’s
24-6
220
+3
21
21-8
195
+1
22
Murray State
28-2
166
-1
23
18-8
104
-4
24
Alabama
19-10
44
+1
25
Michigan State
19-9
42
-1
25
Iowa
20-8
42
+4
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1
