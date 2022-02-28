Auburn picks up one first-place vote, lands at No. 5 in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Patrick Conn
Much like the AP Poll that was released on Monday, the Auburn Tigers were ranked No. 5 after falling to the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. in the coaches poll. However, Bruce Pearl’s squad did pick up one first-place vote in the polls this week.

The biggest opposition to the Tigers’ No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament also saw movement after the Arkansas Razorbacks knocked on the Kentucky Wildcats. The Pigs moved to No. 15 this week while UK fell to No. 6. Auburn is once again the highest-ranked SEC team this week.

Tennessee jumped four spots after their win over Auburn in Knoxville. The Alabama Crimson Tide also saw some movement going up one spot to No. 24.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

24-3

771 (20)

2

Duke

25-4

726 (9)

+4

3

Arizona

25-3

707

-1

4

Baylor

24-5

649 (1)

+7

5

Auburn

25-4

643 (1)

-1

6

Kentucky

23-6

638 (1)

-3

7

Kansas

23-5

615

-2

8

Providence

24-3

596

+2

9

Purdue

24-5

545

-2

10

Wisconsin

23-5

522

+2

11

Villanova

21-7

458

-3

12

Texas Tech

22-7

415

-3

13

Tennessee

21-7

401

+4

14

Houston

24-4

376

+1

15

Arkansas

23-6

356

+3

16

USC

25-4

319

17

Illinois

20-8

271

-3

18

UCLA

21-6

252

-5

19

Connecticut

21-7

244

+1

20

Saint Mary’s

24-6

220

+3

21

Texas

21-8

195

+1

22

Murray State

28-2

166

-1

23

Ohio State

18-8

104

-4

24

Alabama

19-10

44

+1

25

Michigan State

19-9

42

-1

25

Iowa

20-8

42

+4

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1

