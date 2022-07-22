Auburn picked to finish last in SEC West, 6 Tigers make All-SEC teams

As many anticipated, expectations are not high for Auburn football in Bryan Harsin’s second season.

The Tigers were voted to finish last in the SEC West by members of the media who attended SEC Media Days.

Despite the skepticism about their ability to win games, six Tigers were named to the preseason All-SEC teams. Running back Tank Bigsby and edge rusher Derick Hall made the first-team. While defensive tackle Colby Wooden, punter Oscar Chapman, and kicker Anders Carlson each made the second-team and linebacker Owen Pappoe made the third-team.

The Tigers are coming off of a 6-7 season in Harsin’s first season where they dropped their final five games after starting the year off 6-2. The Tigers had chances to win most of those games but were unable to do so.

Things only got worse in the offseason, the Tigers were hit hard by players departing via the trasfer portal (to be expected with a new head coach) and their was an attempted coup of Harsin that caused doubt if he would even get to coach a second season.

Harsin spoke at SEC Media days about the inquiry.

“There was an inquiry. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded. It presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me, my family, and also our program. And it didn’t work.”

Auburn and Harsin will open the season against Mercer on Sep. 3 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It it the first of five straight home games to open the season and a great chance for the Tigers to start the season strong.

Here is how the media expected the SEC to finish and a look at their all-conference teams.

SEC West

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

SEC East

1. Georgia (172)

2. Kentucky (4)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt

SEC Champion

1. Alabama (158)

2. Georgia (18)

3. South Carolina (3)

4. Vanderbilt (1)

5. Texas A&M (1)

First Team All-SEC

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs: Alabama

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE: Brock Bowers, Georiga

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL: Nick Broecker, Ole Miss

C: Rickey Stormberg, Arkansas

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL: Derick Hall, Auburn

DL: Byron Young, Tennessee

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second Team All-SEC

QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama

Center: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL: D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL: Ali Gaye, LSU

DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia

Third Team All-SEC

QB: Will Levis, Kentucky

RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL Javon Foster, Missouri

OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss (tie)

OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama (tie)

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Maason Smith, LSU

DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB: Jeremy Banke, Tennessee

DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB: Trey Dean III, Florida

DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama

First Team Specialist

P: Nik Constantinople, Texas A&M

K: Will Reichard, Alabama

RS: Kearns Jackson, Georiga

AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second Team Specialist

P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn

K: Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third Team Specialist

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M