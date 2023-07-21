Auburn picked to finish 6th in SEC West, 6 Tigers make All-SEC
There is optimism about Hugh Freeze’s time at Auburn but it might take some time for that to turn into wins. The Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the SEC West by the media in this year’s preseason poll, the SEC announced Friday morning.
The Georgia Bulldogs were predicted to win the SEC East with 265 first-place votes and Alabama received 165 to win the West, edging out LSU who received 117. The Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC Championship with 181 points.
Six Tigers were named to the All-SEC teams with Brian Battie being the first team kick returner. Running back Jarquez Hunter, cornerbacks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett, punter Oscar Chapman and kicker Alex McPherson all made the third team.
Here is a look at the full poll.
SEC West
School
Points
Alabama (165)
1899
LSU (117)
1838
Texas A&M (1)
1144
1128
Arkansas (3)
958
Auburn (4)
685
496
SEC East
School
Points
Georgia (265)
2011
Tennessee (14)
1682
South Carolina (3)
1254
Kentucky (1)
1204
911
658
Vanderbilt (1)
428
SEC Champion
School
Points
Georgia
181
Alabama
62
LSU
31
Tennessee
5
Vanderbilt
5
Auburn
2
Arkansas
2
Texas A&M
1
Mississippi State
1
South Carolina
1
All-SEC First-Team
Offense
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR – Malik Nabers, LSU
WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Defense
DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia
Specialist
P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KS – Brian Battie, Auburn
RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second-Team
Offense
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE – Mason Taylor, LSU
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia
C – Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Defense
DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Specialist
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KS – Barion Brown, Kentucky
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
All-SEC Third-Team
Offense
*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL – Emery Jones, LSU
OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Defense
DL – Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL – Tim Smith, Alabama
DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB – Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB – Major Burns, LSU
DB – D.J. James, Auburn
DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB – Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
Specialist
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS – William Mote, Georgia
KS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina