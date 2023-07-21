Auburn picked to finish 6th in SEC West, 6 Tigers make All-SEC

There is optimism about Hugh Freeze’s time at Auburn but it might take some time for that to turn into wins. The Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the SEC West by the media in this year’s preseason poll, the SEC announced Friday morning.

The Georgia Bulldogs were predicted to win the SEC East with 265 first-place votes and Alabama received 165 to win the West, edging out LSU who received 117. The Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC Championship with 181 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Six Tigers were named to the All-SEC teams with Brian Battie being the first team kick returner. Running back Jarquez Hunter, cornerbacks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett, punter Oscar Chapman and kicker Alex McPherson all made the third team.

Here is a look at the full poll.

SEC West

SEC East

School Points Georgia (265) 2011 Tennessee (14) 1682 South Carolina (3) 1254 Kentucky (1) 1204 Florida 911 Missouri 658 Vanderbilt (1) 428

SEC Champion

School Points Georgia 181 Alabama 62 LSU 31 Tennessee 5 Vanderbilt 5 Auburn 2 Arkansas 2 Texas A&M 1 Mississippi State 1 South Carolina 1

All-SEC First-Team

Offense

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Advertisement

Defense

DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Harold Perkins, LSU

LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia

Specialist

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KS – Brian Battie, Auburn

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second-Team

Offense

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE – Mason Taylor, LSU

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia

C – Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Advertisement

Defense

DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Specialist

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

KS – Barion Brown, Kentucky

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

All-SEC Third-Team

Offense

*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL – Emery Jones, LSU

OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Advertisement

Defense

DL – Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL – Tim Smith, Alabama

DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB – Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB – Major Burns, LSU

DB – D.J. James, Auburn

DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB – Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

Specialist

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS – William Mote, Georgia

KS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire