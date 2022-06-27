Auburn-Penn State ranks among top 10 SEC nonconference matchups
When it comes to the nonconference schedule for the Auburn Tigers and Bryan Harsin, there is one nonconference matchup that stands above the rest. After losing in Happy Valley a season ago, the Penn State Nittany Lions journey south to the Plains.
When it comes to assigning a ranking to the game, On3’s Jesse Simonton put this rematch at No. 8 in the SEC. The list is headlined by week one’s Utah Utes and Florida Gators showdown.
The Tigers narrowly lost in Happy Valley in 2021, but a win over James Franklin and the Nittany Lions would really, really help cool the coals emanating from Bryan Harsin’s hot seat. Auburn has never hosted a Big Ten team at Jordan-Hare, either. Similarly to Texas A&M’s QB situation, Auburn may not settle on a starter until this game.
This game will be a huge test for Auburn and give them an idea of where they stand among the top teams in college football.
