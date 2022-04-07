Auburn-Penn State among the top nonconference games of 2022

When it comes to the 2022 college football schedule for the Auburn Tigers there is really only one game fans should circle. No offense to Mercer, San Jose State, or Western Kentucky.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are one of those iconic teams and they bring a lot more eyeballs than the other three games. This year War Eagle is looking for some retribution after dropping the game in Happy Valley, 28-20.

This year’s contest will feature a new quarterback for Auburn, we just aren’t quite sure who will be the guy under center. As far as where this game sits among the best nonconference matchups, On3 has it among the top 15 of the upcoming season.

Penn State at Auburn: Sept. 17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

What On3 Says…

This is a Week 3 game and it will be the second road trip for Penn State, which opens at Purdue. Auburn has it far easier in September: The Tigers open the season with five consecutive home games and have Mercer and San Jose State in the first two weeks. Penn State beat Auburn in Happy Valley last season. Auburn seems likely to be worse than it was last season, when it finished 6-7, but how much will the home-field advantage help the Tigers? This is the only Big Ten-SEC regular-season matchup.

Last season Tank Bigsby was the hero as he rushed for over 100 yards and both of Auburn’s touchdowns. What does he have in store for the encore?

List

Auburn Wire Roundtable: What we want to see in the spring game

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB