Auburn OT target Micah DeBose decommits from Georgia

With the early signing period for the 2024 recruiting cycle all but done, it is time for the 2025 class to take center stage. Auburn has built an impressive class, that already consists of five four-star recruits and is working to add more.

One of Auburn’s top targets is four-star offensive tackle Micah DeBose, who decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday. He had taken several trips to Aubutn since committing to the Bulldogs in January and back in November said Auburn has a “60-70 percent chance” to flip him.

The Mobile native is the No. 26 overall player and No. 4 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Alabama.

Auburn isn’t the only school heavily pursuing DeBose, he has taken several visits to Alabama and has over 20 scholarship offers.

