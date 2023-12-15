Auburn OT target Favour Edwin trending to SEC rival

Auburn’s coaches have been working to add more offensive linemen to the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class but it has been tough. They currently have juat two commitments, four-star DeAndre Carter and three-star Seth Wilfred, a JUCO product.

One of the players they’ve been looking to add to the class is three-star offensive tackle Favour Edwin, who is from McDonough, Georgia. The Tigers have hosted him on several visits and were seen as the favorite to land the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder.

That is no longer the case as Nick Saban and Alabama have stormed ahead of Auburn. They hosted him for an official visit on Dec. 8 and have received three crystal balls to land him from 247Sports recruiting experts since then.

Edwin is the No. 795 overall player and No. 59 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 92 player from Georgia.

Auburn still has one high school target on the board ahead of the early signing period, four-star Coen Echols. Auburn is the favorite to land the Texas product but LSU and Texas A&M are still involved.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire