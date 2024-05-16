Auburn OT target Andrew Babalola expected to visit this weekend

The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of a busy recruiting cycle as the summer begins for many players around the nation, as a number of prospects are preparing to make official visits to interested universities.

Amongst many players who are set to visit soon, the Tigers are ready for the arrival of offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, who is expected to officially visit the Plains this weekend.

The five-star product out of Blue Valley Northwest High School (Kansas) is in a tight recruiting battle currently, being pursued by programs such as Kansas State, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Babalola is highly rated by many outlets across the nation. The six-foot-five, 295-pound big man is rated the No. 15 player and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2025 class according to the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kansas.

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 9 in the country. A commitment by Babalola would be a strong addition to an already hefty offensive line class that includes Tavaris Dice, Carde Smith, Tai Buster and Spencer Dowland.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire