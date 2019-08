Football Kickoff Week presented by 76 — Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth break down the key storylines to follow in Oregon's season opener on Saturday vs. Auburn. The Ducks will start senior quarterback Justin Herbert in a top-25 marquee matchup against the Tigers and true freshman quarterback Bo Nix. Follow along in the Pac-12 Now app at 4:30 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. MT.

