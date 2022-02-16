Auburn options to address the quarterback coach vacancy

Spring football will officially get started on Mar. 14 as they work their way towards the spring game on Apr. 9. This gives head coach Bryan Harsin less than a month to make some key hires for the 2022 staff.

There are several options on the offensive side of the ball. With Austin Davis stepping down, he created two vacancies for the staff. Harsin will need to address not only the quarterbacks coach spot on his staff but also the offensive coordinator position.

We circled Eric Kiesau in our initial list of offensive coordinator options. He has experience as an OC at the collegiate level and doing so under Bryan Harsin. Kiesau was the offensive coordinator for 2019 and 2020. In the former season, it was as the co-OC and wide receivers coach. He moved to quarterbacks for the 2020 season.

Kiesau has also served as offensive coordinator for the Colorado Buffaloes (2009-10), Washington Huskies (2012-13), Kansas Jayhawks as the interim (2014), and Fresno State Bulldogs (2016). There might not be a more experienced candidate on the staff and one that would be an easy transition.

Perhaps another option from Harsin’s past?

Quarterback Coach Options

Provided that Harsin opts to go with Kiesau as his offensive coordinator and keep him at wide receivers, then they could go with a familiar face for Harsin. Former QB coach and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder was an option as he was in-house as an analyst for Auburn. Recent reports indicate that he is set to take the offensive coordinator position with Northern Iowa.

Scratch that one off the list. Recently On3’s Justin Hokanson (subscription required) mentioned Major Applewhite as a potential candidate. Applewhite and Harsin have history when they served as co-OC’s on the Texas Longhorns staff under Mack Brown from 2010-12.

Applewhite has experience as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, as well as familiarity with the SEC. He served on the Alabama staff in that role during the 2007 season. He returned to Tuscaloosa as an analyst from 2019 to 2020. Applewhite is currently serving as the quarterbacks’ coach for South Alabama.

There is also Mike Hartline, who is an analyst with the team. He played at Kentucky and was most recently the offensive coordinator for Old Dominion. If the name sounds familiar, he is the brother of Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline.

