Auburn opens as double-digit underdogs against Mississippi State

Auburn is once again an underdog. This time they are a double-digit underdog against Mississippi State for their matchup in Starkville, Mississippi this Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be on ESPN2.

This is the fifth straight game the Tigers have been underdogs, the last time was when they played Missouri at home. That was also the last time the Tigers picked up a win, dropping a close one to LSU before getting blown out by Georgia and letting Ole Miss and Arkansas run all over them.

Overall the Tigers are 3-5 and 1-4 in SEC play but will have a chance to snap their losing streak against a Bulldog team that is 5-3 overall and 2-3 in SEC play. They are also on a losing streak, they lost to Kentucky and Alabama but were on a bye last week.

Here are the early betting lines for the game.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Auburn +11.5

Over-under: 52.5

Injury Report

Auburn

The Tigers are one week away from their bye so should still be rested from the break. There did not appear to be any significant injuries during the Arkansas loss.

Mississippi State

The Bulldogs have dealt with plenty of injuries this season but coming off a bye they will have a chance to get some of those players back and to be well-rested.

Advice and Prediction

Auburn is 3-5 against the spread this season and is 5-5 in their last 10 games with the Bulldogs. Last season they blew a 28-3 lead and lost 43-34, the biggest comeback in Jordan-Hare history.

Auburn’s passing offense had its best game of the year last week but it came against a struggling Arkansas defense. For the Tigers to keep up they will need another strong showing from Robby Ashford and the receivers. The defense will also need to step up. While they do not run it much, the Bulldogs have been effective at times on the ground.

Prediction: Mississippi State 40, Auburn 31

