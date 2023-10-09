Auburn is one of the programs standing out to four-star edge CJ Jackson

CJ Jackson, one of the top edge players in the country, is back on the market after he decommitted from Georgia Tech on Oct. 5 and Auburn is one of several programs that are standing out to the Tucker, Georgia product

The Tigers offered him back in December 2022 but were never a major factor is his recruitment before he committed to the Yellow Jackets on June 25, 2023. It looks like they are making the most of their second chance as Jackson told On3’s Chad Simmons that they are one of five programs on his mind.

“I am going to hear everyone out, but the schools in mind now are LSU, Colorado, Alabama, UCF and Auburn.”

Jackson also provided a timeline for his commitment, saying he wants to commit by the middle of December but he is willing to commit sooner if he makes up his mind before then.

He is the No. 181 overall player and No. 14 edge rusher in the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 24 player from Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire