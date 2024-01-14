Auburn is one of 4-star wide receiver Derick Smith’s top schools

Auburn and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis signed one of the best wide receiver classes in the country in the 2024 recruiting cycle and he is now turning his efforts to the 2025 class.

One of Auburn’s top targets is four-star Derick Smith, who is from Selma, Alabama, and has already taken several visits to the Plains. He returned on Saturday and once again came away impressed.

“It was fun, it was good. I just love the atmosphere here,” Smith told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente. “It gets better and better every time I come. I loved it, I’m not gonna lie. The fanbase, how the fanbase watched. I love the atmosphere out here.”

Smith is the No. 68 overall player and No. 8 wide receiver in the 247Sports composite ranking. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is also the No. 6 player from Alabama.

While teams all across the country have offered him, the in-state Tigers are standing out. With Smith saying they are “top two for sure.”

He is coming off a great junior season for Southside High School. He caught 46 passes for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns.

