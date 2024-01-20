Auburn-Ole Miss among top matchups of the week according to The Athletic

Auburn basketball hosts Ole Miss on Saturday for what is the most important home game to date.

The No. 11 Tigers are riding a ten-game winning streak, and have not shown signs of slowing down. The No. 21 Rebels are also experiencing a hot start under first-year head coach Chris Beard, who has led Ole Miss to a 15-2 record.

The game will be intriguing to college basketball fans as this will be seen as a great measuring stick to see just how impressive each team is. That is why The Athletic lists Saturday’s game as the fifth-best game of the week.

Justin Williams of The Athletic included Saturday’s game at Neville Arena in his weekly “college basketball viewers’ guide” segment. Williams feels that both teams have something to prove and that college basketball fans will learn more about each squad by the time the final buzzer sounds.

Neither team has a Q1 victory on its resume, yet the Rebels are barely top 70 in KenPom and top 60 in the NET, while the Tigers are top 10 in both. Statistically, Auburn is balanced and dangerous on both ends, while Ole Miss shoots it better than 40-percent from deep as a team but gets gashed on the boards. This one should be a telling barometer for both programs.

Comparing both teams, Auburn has a clear advantage when it comes to points scored, points allowed, and rebounds. The Tigers score 83.8 points per game while Ole Miss scores 77.8 Defensively, Auburn allows 65.6 points per contest while the Rebels allow 70.6 points per game.

Auburn faces Ole Miss on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT at Neville Arena in Auburn.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire