Auburn OL target set to commit later this month

Auburn is in the running to land a three-star offensive lineman for the 2023 recruiting cycle from Maryland.

Naquil Betrand recently listed Auburn in his top-6 choices, joining Kentucky, Georgia, Texas A&M, Syracuse, and Penn State. Friday, Betrand revealed that he will be committing to a program on July 30.

Betrand re-opened his commitment after de-committing from Colorado on July 4. Auburn offered Betrand on July 1, two weeks later he took his official visit to the Plains. After his visit to Auburn, Betrand told Auburn Live that Auburn had a “really good chance to land him.”

Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover recently wrote that the need to land a couple of linemen is imperative. If Auburn were to land Betrand, it would go a long way into filling that need.

Betrand is a three-star offensive lineman from St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He is listed as the No. 16 prospect from the state of Maryland for the class of 2023, and the No. 78 offensive tackle in the nation.

I will be Committing on July 30th would like to thank ever coach that recruited me but its almost that time !!! pic.twitter.com/WH9x2hpcxh — naquil betrand (@NBETRAND1) July 15, 2022

List