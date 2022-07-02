Auburn OL target RyQueze McElderry decommits from Georgia

Despite committing to Georgia, Auburn never gave up on three-star offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry. That decision paid off on Saturday when he revealed he had decommitted from the Bulldogs on Twitter.

The Aniston, Alabama product took an official visit to the Plains on May 27 and has taken multiple unofficial visits. The Tigers as well as Alabama and Tennessee are the schools he has been linked to most leading up to him backing off his pledge to Georgia.

He is not expected to be on the market long as he has said he wants to make his decision soon and a July commitment seems likely.

McElderberry is ranked as the No. 406 overall player and No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 22 player from Alabama.

The 6-foot-3.5, 335-pound McElderberry is cousins with current Auburn commit Bradyn Joiner, who also projects as an interior offensive lineman.

