Auburn OL target Kahlil House trending towards Pac-12 school

One of the best things Hugh Freeze has done since arriving at Auburn has been effectively recruiting the offensive line. The Tigers signed five high school offensive linemen in the 2023 cycle and are looking to sign another big class in 2024.

One of their targets is three-star Kahlil House who is from Warner Robins, Georgia, and has taken several trips to the Plains. However, it is looking like he will be spurning the Tigers for the Stanford Cardinal on June 30 when he announces his commitment.

He officially visited Stanford on June 24 and ever since the crystal balls have been pouring in for him to pick the Cardinal, with all four predictions from 247Sports writers having him committing to Stanford over Auburn, UCF, Ole Miss and Cincinnati.

House spoke with On3’s Jeremy Johnson after his visit and talked about how the visit ended his concerns about being so far from home.

“When I got there and realized the resources that they have and the opportunities they have it was amazing,” he said. “The coaches there are amazing. I just met these people but I feel like I’ve known them for a while.”

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine also favors Stanford, giving them an 80.5% chance of landing him. Auburn is in second with a 17.1% shot.

