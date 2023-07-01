Auburn OL target Casey Poe is down to seven schools ahead of his commitment

Casey Poe is one of the top offensive linemen in the country and a major Auburn target. The four-star prospect has taken several trips to the Plains including an official visit during June.

He is ready to wrap up his recruitment as he announced Saturday that he will be committing on July 12. The Lindale, Texas, product will be deciding between Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Poe added that the announcement will be on his Instagram account and that he “might surprise some people.”

He is the No. 105 overall player and No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Recruiting ranking. He is also the No. 20 player from Texas.

While Poe enjoyed his “special” visit to Auburn, they look to be playing catch up to Nick Saban and Alabama who have emerged as the heavy favorite to land the 6-foot-5 and 290-pounder.

More Recruiting!

Four-star CB Jalyn Crawford is trending towards Auburn 2024 RB Caden Durham picks up Auburn offer Three star OL Kahlil House chooses Stanford over Auburn Auburn is in the top group for 4-star DL TJ Lindsey

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire