Auburn to officially make the switch from Under Armour to Nike

After spending 18 seasons as Auburn’s official uniform and apparel provider, Under Armour will make one last run on the Plains in 2024.

Auburn Athletics announced Tuesday that its deal with Under Armour will end next summer, paving the way for Nike to become the program’s next provider of uniforms, shoes, and apparel. Auburn athletic director John Cohen is excited for the next chapter in Tigers’ athletics.

“We are excited to enter this new partnership with Nike, a brand that consistently champions athletes and sport around the world. We are appreciative of their strong support throughout this process. We believe that our 10-year agreement, beginning in July 2025, will continue to elevate Auburn and best serve our student-athletes and our university moving forward. We are also grateful to Kevin Plank and Under Armour for their 18 years of valued partnership in growing the Auburn brand and serving our student athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate this relationship throughout the final year ahead.”

Under Armour became Auburn’s official uniform outfitter in 2006, replacing Auburn’s deal with longtime provider, Russell Athletic. The original contract was for five years and was worth $10.6 million. In 2015, Auburn restructured its contract for 10 years and $78.1 million, plus $10 million in Under Armour stock.

Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live reports that Apple CEO and Auburn alum Tim Cook played a major role in negotiations. Hugh Freeze and Bruce Pearl were also open to moving on from Under Armour in favor of Nike.

Auburn’s current contract with Under Armour will expire in the Summer of 2025, and Nike will become Auburn’s official uniform provider immediately following the final event of the 2024-25 athletic season.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire