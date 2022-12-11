Auburn officially flips Colton Hood from Michigan State

The first major recruiting weekend for Hugh Freeze has become memorable.

Six hours after receiving a commitment from ex-Texas Tech pledge Tyler Johnson, Auburn landed its’ second commitment of the day by flipping three-star cornerback Colton Hood from Michigan State.

Hood committed to Mel Tucker and Michigan State on Sept. 5, one month after receiving an offer from Auburn. However, Hood attended two games during the season, Sept. 17 against Penn State and Oct. 29 against Arkansas.

His recruitment to Auburn was influenced by more than just the coaching staff at Auburn. Hood is an Auburn legacy, as his father, uncle, and two brothers played for the Tigers. The most notable name of the bunch was his uncle, Roderick. Roderick Hood recorded 95 tackles and five interceptions for Auburn from 2000-02. He also excelled in the return game, accumulating 1,512 return yards over 38 games. He would go on to play eight NFL seasons, most notably for the Philadelphia Eagles.

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 2: Punt returner Roderick Hood #36 of the Auburn Tigers heads up the field against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 2, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. USC defeated Auburn 24-17. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Hood says that playing for Auburn is a dream come true.

“My whole family went here,” Hood told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. “This has always been my dream school and to be able to live out my dream and do something I always wanted to do was the best.”

When it came to finally choosing Auburn, Hood credits the work that Hugh Freeze, Wesley McGriff, and Zac Etheridge did this weekend to sell him on joining the program. He trusts that they can develop him into a solid defensive back and that they will turn the program around.

Hood is a three-star cornerback from Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough, Georgia. He is the No. 56 player from the state of Georgia, and the No. 60 cornerback in the nation. With his commitment, Auburn climbs to No. 48 in 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting rankings.

Story continues

List

Flipping season: Four impactful commitments Auburn hopes to earn

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire