Auburn offers veteran transfer WR Shane Hooks

A new transfer target has emerged for the Auburn Tigers. They extended an offer to former JSU wide receiver Shane Hooks on Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder started his career at Ohio before transferring to Jackson State. He then entered the portal on Dec. 21, 2022, and committed to Ole Miss on April 20. He backed off that pledge on April 28 and is once again a hot commodity in the portal.

The Orlando, Florida native appeared in four games in 2018 for Ohio but did not play in 2019 and 2020 for JSU. He played in six games in 2021, catching 16 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

He emerged as their leading receiver last season, grabbing 66 passes for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

He has also received offers from UCF, UTAH, Mississippi State, and Liberty since decommitting from Ole Miss.

Auburn has already landed former Ohio State receiver Caleb Burton in the transfer window but is looking to add a second receiver after Landen King and Tar’Varish Dawson both entered the portal. The Tigers also added Hawaii receiver Nick Mardner in the first portal window. Both Mardner and Burton have already signed with Auburn.

Blessed and thankful to receive an opportunity to play @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/2QymaKgE1o — SHANE “Hollywood” HOOKS (@shanehooks6) May 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire