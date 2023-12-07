Auburn offers two Oregon State defensive backs

To this point in the transfer portal window, Auburn’s offers have been headlined by wide receivers. As the week continues, Hugh Freeze and his staff are working on defensive additions.

Akili Arnold and Jermond McCoy, two former members of Oregon State’s secondary, have received offers from Auburn according to their respective X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

Both players were among Oregon State’s leading tacklers this season. Arnold was the fourth-highest tackler with 60 stops. McCoy made 31 stops, which was the 10th-highest on the team. Both recorded two interceptions for the Beavers’ defense this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Arnold was Oregon State’s third-highest-graded defensive player for the 2023 regular season at 79.9 as a safety. His best quality was coverage, which he graded at 85.7. Opposing receivers caught 54% of passes when guarded by Arnold (19-of-35) for 177 yards. He also missed six tackles in 664 snaps.

McCoy, a cornerback, played 410 snaps in 11 games this season. When being covered by McCoy, opposing receivers caught 27-of-47 passes for 420 yards.

Auburn is looking to replace three key members of its secondary: Jaylin Simpson, Nehemiah Pritchett, and DJ James. All three have accepted invitations to compete in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile on Saturday, Feb. 3.

