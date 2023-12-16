Auburn offers transfer WR LaJohntay Wester

Auburn’s coaching staff is working to overhaul the Tigers wide receiver room after a disappointing performance in 2023 and they are dipping into the transfer portal to do so. The Tigers have already landed one transfer wide receiver in Robert Lewis but they are not done.

On Friday they extended an offer to former FAU star wideout Lajohntay Wester, who was one of the most productive receivers in the country, catching 108 passes for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns. A dangerous return man, he averaged 19.9 yards per punt return and returned one for a touchdown.

He was named the 2023 American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and picked up AAC first-team honors for both wide receiver and return specialist.

With Omari Kelly, Jyaire Shorter, Malcolm Johnson Jr. and Ja’Varrius Johnson all entering the transfer portal, Auburn will need to bring in some veteran receivers to help the talented freshman that are on the way.

Blessed to receive and offer from Auburn University pic.twitter.com/Pex1pi86fE — lajohntay la’jay wester (@la_wester) December 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire