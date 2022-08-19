Auburn offers top 10 RB in 2024 recruiting class

Auburn has their running back in the 2023 recruiting class in four-star Jeremiah Cobb. The Tigers can now turn their attention to the 2024 recruiting class and Cadillac Williams is going after one of the best in the nation.

On Friday the Tigers extended a scholarship offer to four-star running back Jordan Marshall. He is ranked as the No. 186 overall player and No. 10 running back in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 5 player in the state of Ohio.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Marshall is from Cincinnati, Ohio, and already has over 20 scholarship offers ahead of his junior season at Archbishop Moeller High School.

The Tigers already have two commits in their 2024 recruiting class in four-star quarterback Adrian Posse and four-star cornerback A’Mon Lane.

While Williams has done a great job landing running backs he prioritizes, it may be tough to pull Marshall away from Ohio State, who already offered Marshall.

