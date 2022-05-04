Auburn offers in-state edge rusher Jared Smith

Auburn is looking to enter the mix early for edge rusher Jared Smith.

Smith is from Hoover, Alabama, and a member of the 2025 recruiting class. Despite his age, Smith already has an impressive frame at 6-feet-6 and 230 pounds.

Smith is not yet rated by any of the recruiting sites but that is to be expected with a 2025 prospect. His offer list shows what type of recruit he has the chance to become. In addition to Auburn, Miami, UAB, West Virginia, Troy, and Kentucky have also offered him a scholarship.

It is certainly tough to project so far into the future, but Smith certainly has the frame needed to play defensive line in the SEC. He will be a prospect to monitor as he continues to fill out his frame.

