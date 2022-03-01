Auburn offers in-state defensive lineman in the 2024 class

JD McCarthy
·1 min read
In this article:
He may be just a sophomore in high school but Kavion Henderson is already hearing from the top schools in college football.

Auburn joined the list of his suitors on Monday when they offered him a scholarship. Despite not having a ranking yet, Henderson is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Henderson projects as a defensive end and has the speed and bend to terrorize opposing linemen.

Kavion Henderson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

(Unrated)

Vitals

Hometown

Leeds, Alabama

Projected Position

Defensive End

Height

6-3

Weight

240

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 28, 2020

  • No visit scheduled

Offers

  • Auburn

  • Arkansas

  • Georgia

  • Kentucky

  • Tennessee

  • Mississippi State

  • USC

  • Michigan

  • Indiana

  • Oregon

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball predictions

Film

Twitter

Stay tuned for more updates on the Auburn Tigers football recruiting efforts.

