Auburn offers in-state defensive lineman in the 2024 class
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Auburn TigersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
He may be just a sophomore in high school but Kavion Henderson is already hearing from the top schools in college football.
Auburn joined the list of his suitors on Monday when they offered him a scholarship. Despite not having a ranking yet, Henderson is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Henderson projects as a defensive end and has the speed and bend to terrorize opposing linemen.
Kavion Henderson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
(Unrated)
Vitals
Hometown
Leeds, Alabama
Projected Position
Defensive End
Height
6-3
Weight
240
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 28, 2020
No visit scheduled
Offers
Arkansas
Georgia
Kentucky
Tennessee
Mississippi State
USC
Michigan
Indiana
Oregon
Crystal Ball
No Crystal Ball predictions
Film
#AGTG (wow!!)blessed to receive (an) offer from auburn university @CoachRoc @AuburnFootball @AuburnMade @CoachHarsin @Hood_Consulting @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @11TaylorHayes11 @GrindLab @DexPreps pic.twitter.com/77a9PdP9bv
— kavion “k6️⃣” henderson (@yvngkavion) February 28, 2022
Stay tuned for more updates on the Auburn Tigers football recruiting efforts.
Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.