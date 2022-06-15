Auburn offers sought-after JUCO linebacker

A Justin Jefferson might be headed to the SEC, but not the one you may be thinking of.

Linebacker Justin Jefferson, a linebacker (unlike the former LSU wideout) from Memphis, Tennessee, who plays at Pearl River Community College, was just recently offered by Bryan Harsin and linebackers coach Christian Robinson on Tuesday. Jefferson, despite being a 2023 JUCO prospect, has no current ranking on 247Sports. That’s not to say that he doesn’t have a lot of talent, though, as he boasts on his Twitter page that he’s run a 4.34 40-yard dash time.

Jefferson is a hot commodity as a JUCO product, having gotten offers from SEC teams like Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida. He has an official visit set with both the Gators and the Aggies, who have already offered him previously — as such, Harsin and Robinson will likely have their work cut out for them if they intend on luring Jefferson to the Plains with such tough competition already pulling out all the stops for his services.

Although he’s a little undersized — he clocks in at 6’1, 215 pounds — his raw athleticism seemed to impress Harsin and his staff, and it will be interesting to see what they try and do to bring him to Auburn in the coming weeks.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Auburn🦅 @crob45 @TyTrahan1 pic.twitter.com/iMtS1MCyPu — Justin Jefferson (@JustinJ1_) June 15, 2022

