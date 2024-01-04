Auburn offers Oregon State transfer WR Silas Bolden

Auburn has already landed two transfer wide receivers this cycle but Hugh Freeze is not done looking for help. On Wednesday, the Tigers offered former Oregon State wideout Silas Bolden, who entered the portal on Tuesday.

He is coming off a strong junior season for the Beavers, where he caught 54 passes for 746 yards and five touchdowns. He added two rushing touchdowns and also returned a punt for a touchdown.

The 5-foot-8, 157-pounder is originally from Rancho Cucamonga, California, and signed with Oregon State in 2020 as a three-star prospect. His stock has risen after three years with the Beavers and he has reported nine offers since entering the portal, including ones from USC, Michigan State, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Auburn has already signed two transfer wideouts this cycle in Robert Lewis (Georgia State) and Sam Jackson V (Cal), but is looking for more experineced optiuons to pair with their impressive class of incoming freshman.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire