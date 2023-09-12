Advertisement

Auburn offers No. 3 power forward Caleb Wilson

JD McCarthy
Bruce Pearl and Auburn have entered the race for one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Tigers extended an offer to five-star power forward Caleb Wilson on Tuesday.

The Atlanta native already has over 15 offers and more will surely come in for the 6-foot-10, 200-pounder. Auburn has had great success with players from the Atlanta area, including Isaac Okoro, Sharife Cooper, K.D. Johnson and more.

He is the No. 4 overall player and No. 3 power forward in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Georgia.

Auburn is still looking for its first commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

