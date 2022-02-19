Auburn offers four-star Missouri commit, Brett Norfleet

Current 2023 Missouri Tigers commit, Brett Norfleet picked up an offer from the Auburn Tigers on Friday. He is a mountain of a player standing in at 6’7″. It won’t be hard to find him on the field as he stands out.

Norfleet is a two-way player out of Missouri, ESPN ranks him as the No. 5 tight end and No. 5 player in the state. He projects to the offensive side of the ball at the next level.

Auburn could use his abilities as both a big slot, lined up out wide or at the traditional inline tight end spot. Norfleet isn’t one-dimensional either as a tight end. He contributes in the passing game as well as the running game. A physical blocker that plays through the whistle. It isn’t unheard of for Norfleet to absolutely push his assigned defender 15 yards downfield.

Norfleet committed to play football and baseball for Missouri, it will be an interesting recruitment to watch. Can Auburn swing the momentum to the Plains?

Brett Norfleet’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 195 5 14 Rivals 4 241 8 12 ESPN 4 183 5 5 On3 Recruiting 4 229 5 14 247 Composite 4 205 5 11

Vitals

Hometown Saint Charles, Missouri Projected Position Tight End Height 6-7 Weight 220 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 18, 2022

No visit scheduled

Offers

Auburn

Missouri (Committed)

Miami (Fl)

Ohio State

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

