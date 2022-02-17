Auburn offers four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell

JD McCarthy
·1 min read
  • Jimmy Brumbaugh
    American-football player (1976-)

It is always recruiting season in the SEC and Auburn’s coaching staff is still hard at work recruiting despite spring practice rapidly approaching. Jimmy Brumbaugh offered four-star defensive tackle, Sydir Mitchell, earlier this week.

Mitchell is from Oradell, New Jersey but has offers from colleges all across the country. He has offers from Southern schools like FSU, Ole Miss, and more. He is also being courted from several West Coast schools like USC and Arizona State.

Mitchell projects best as a defensive tackle where he has the frame and strength to be a run stopper. With Auburn’s lack of depth along the trenches, Mitchell would be a nice addition for Auburn.

Sydir Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

5

39

Rivals

4

4

13

ESPN

4

151

3

11

On3 Recruiting

3

247 Composite

4

233

3

35

Vitals

Hometown

Oradell, New Jersey

Projected Position

Defensive Tackle

Height

6-5

Weight

324

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 16, 2023.

  • No visit scheduled.

Offers

Crystal Ball

No predictions yet.

Film

Twitter

