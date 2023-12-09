Auburn offers former Florida defensive tackle Chris McClellan

Auburn is looking to shore up its defensive line through the transfer portal and would love to add some experienced players. One of their latest targets is Chris McClellan, a former top-150 recruit who spent the past two seasons at Florida.

The Oklahoma native was a rotational piece for the Gators, making 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 25 appearances. The Tigers extended him an offer on Thursday but they are far from his only offer. FSU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas and Mississippi State have also offered him.

Jeremy Garrett’s defensive line needs some experienced contributors to help shore up the depth at McClellan would be a great fit. The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder can play multiple positions and has several seasons of eligibility remaining, an added bonus.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire