Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A’Mon Lane

The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains.

Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.

The most notable thing about the offer to Fegans is the team he plays for. Fegans plays at Moody with one of Auburn’s 2024 recruits in A’Mon Lane, another defensive back. Lane has already made his recruiting pitch to Fegans on social media, tweeting for him to “come home”. Fegans will certainly be tough to lure with how sought after he is, but coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers may have a good chance to land him with Lane’s influence in the recruiting process.

Fegan hasn’t visited Auburn yet, however. His last visit was an unofficial one to Jackson State to see then-head coach Deion Sanders — he’s now the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, who just offered Fegans on Jan. 10.

Blessed to receive an ⭕️ffer from The University of Auburn #WarEagle #wardamn pic.twitter.com/1X16DdKVOT — Anquon “Newboy” Fegans ✪ (@FegansAnquon) January 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire