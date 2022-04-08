Auburn offers five-star defensive lineman David Hicks

Auburn offered one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class Thursday.

David “DJ” Hicks is the No. 4 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite and now has an Auburn offer. He has over 30 scholarship offers with Texas A&M and Oklahoma currently leading the pack to land him.

Hicks has the athleticism to play at every spot along the defensive line and can beat linemen with his speed, strength, and quickness. He will likely continue to grow into his frame which may move him primarily inside but has the athleticism to kick out wide when needed.

Here is everything you need to know about one of the best prospects in football.

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 6 1 1 Rivals 5 2 1 1 ESPN 4 15 2 3 On3 Recruiting 5 14 1 2 247 Composite 5 4 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-4 Weight 250 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on April 7, 2022

No visit scheduled

Offers

Twitter

