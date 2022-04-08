Auburn offers five-star defensive lineman David Hicks
Auburn offered one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class Thursday.
David “DJ” Hicks is the No. 4 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite and now has an Auburn offer. He has over 30 scholarship offers with Texas A&M and Oklahoma currently leading the pack to land him.
Hicks has the athleticism to play at every spot along the defensive line and can beat linemen with his speed, strength, and quickness. He will likely continue to grow into his frame which may move him primarily inside but has the athleticism to kick out wide when needed.
Here is everything you need to know about one of the best prospects in football.
David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile
Film
Crystal Ball
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
6
1
1
Rivals
5
2
1
1
ESPN
4
15
2
3
On3 Recruiting
5
14
1
2
247 Composite
5
4
1
1
Vitals
Hometown
Katy, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-4
Weight
250
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on April 7, 2022
No visit scheduled
Offers
After a great conversation with @CoachBrumbaugh I am proud to announce I have received a offer from @AuburnFootball #WarEagle @PaetowFootball @coachdhicks @Coach_LT21 pic.twitter.com/WOAMIGVlHA
— David “DJ” Hicks Jr. (@DJ2g23) April 8, 2022
