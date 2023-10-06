Auburn offers five-star cornerback Dijon Lee Jr.

Auburn has expanded its recruiting footprint under Hugh Freeze as they are willing to go anywhere in the country to land elite players. That was once again the case Thursday as they extended a scholarship offer to five-star cornerback and California native Dijon Lee Jr.

Lee is from Mission Viejo, California and Auburn is the first SEC program to offer him. He is a member of the 2025 recruiting cycle and tight end coach Ben Aigamaua is his area recruiter and is the one who is leading Auburn’s pursuit.

Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, Lee has the ability to play corner or safety at the next level and is one of the top recruits in the country. He is the No. 23 overall player and No. 3 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from California.

Lee has had a good start to his junior season for Mission Viejo, making 21 tackles and breaking up three passes in their first seven games.

