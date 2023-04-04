Auburn offers elite 2025 CB Jett White

Jett White is one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting cycle and Auburn extended an offer to the four-star cornerback on Monday.

White, who is from Los Alamitos, California, already has over 40 scholarship offers from all across the country. He was committed to the USC Trojans from Sept. 25, 2021, until Jan. 3, 2023, when he decided to reopen his recruitment.

He is the No. 65 overall player and No. 5 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The 6-foot-1.5, 160-pounder is also the No. 9 player from California.

Auburn’s safeties coach Zac Etheridge extended the offer for the Tigers and is leading the charge in his recruitment.

The Tigers have already landed one commitment in the 2025 cycle, Opelika defensive end Mailk Autry.

More Football!

Who will be Auburn football's next 2024 commit? Keep an eye on these offensive prospects Taking a look at Philip Montgomery's top quarterbacks Auburn earns spot in 2024 receiver's top schools list Five-star CB Na'eem Offord has a specific game he wants to return for

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire