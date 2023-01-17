Auburn offers brother of former Tigers player

The brother a former Tigers linebacker has received an offer from Auburn.

2026 defensive end recruit Keenan Britt, who is the brother of former Tigers linebacker K.J. Britt, was offered by Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. Keenan plays high school football in Oxford, Alabama.

Despite being a prospect so far out from committing to a team, Keenan is still getting interest from schools. Both Arkansas and UCF have offered him, according to On3, making his offer from Auburn the third one he’s gotten. This one could be the most important, however, as it is a legacy offer that could possibly sway him to join Hugh Freeze’s staff over any other school that may try to win his favor.

His brother K.J. certainly made a mark on the Plains. K.J. played with the Tigers for four years and recorded 119 total tackles for a linebacker, 13 for loss, and played in the Senior Bowl after his final year was cut short in 2020 — Britt was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and currently plays on special teams. While it is too early to see if Keenan will follow his brother’s path, but he’ll be a name to watch in a few years when his recruitment draws nearer.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire