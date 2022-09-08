Auburn offers 5-star DL in 2024 class

Kamarion Franklin is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle and Auburn extended an offer to the five-star defensive lineman Thursday morning.

Franklin is from Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, and is ranked as the No. 26 player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the 2024 recruiting class. He is also the No. 1 player from Mississippi.

Franklin is coming off a breakout sophomore season for Lake Cormorant High School. Where he made 71 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, and forced one fumble.

Franklin already has over 20 scholarship offers and more will keep coming in for the 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman. He uses his strength and burst to wreck opposing offensive lines.

List

Five things to know about the San Jose State Spartans

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire