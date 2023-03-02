Auburn offers 5-star defensive lineman Iose Epenesa

Five-star defensive lineman Iose Epenesa may come from an Iowa Hawkeye family but the Auburn Tigers are making a run at him. The Tigers extended an offer to the 2025 prospect on Monday.

His father Eppy, who announced the news, and his brother AJ both played at Iowa while his brother Eric is currently a walk-on for Iowa. AJ is currently a defensive end for the Buffalo Bills.

Epenesa is the No. 10 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Illinois.

Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds he projects as a defensive end or edge defender over an interior player. He made 46 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks Edwardsville High School as a sophomore

Thank you HC Hugh Freeze & asst Coach Carnell Williams & @AuburnFootball for blessing our son Iose Epenesa with a full scholarship to attend Auburn University 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/JNMUXoTkiA — Eppy Epenesa (@EEpenesa) March 2, 2023

More Recruiting!

Four-star offensive tackles Fletcher Westphal schedules visit to Auburn Cornerback Tevis Metcalf schedules return visit to Auburn Auburn ramping up efforts to win over 2024 Crimson Tide recruit

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire