Auburn offers 4-star tight end Nick Townsend

Auburn’s tight end coach Ben Aigamaua has already landed three-star tight end Ryan Ghea in the 2025 recruiting cycle but he is not done.

The Tigers are trying to add some youth to the room after not signing a high school prospect in either of the past two classes and are looking to land multiple tight ends.

A new target emerged Friday night when he extended an offer to four-star prospect Nick Townsend. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is from Houston, Texas, and has over 20 offers already, including ones from Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama and more.

Townsend is the No. 140 overall player and No. 4 athlete in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 25 player from Texas.

Playing on both sides of the ball, Townsend had a great junior season for Dekaney High School. On offense, he caught 18 passes for 431 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns on six carries. He was just as impressive on defense, making 76 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and recovering three fumbles.

#AGTG After a great talk with @B_Aigamaua I’m Extremely excited to announce I’ve earned an offer from THE Auburn University !! #WarEagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/WfGPr6U2oQ — Nicholas Townsend (@Nick_Townsend__) January 12, 2024

